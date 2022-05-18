US expands probe of schemes against Chinese dissidents

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors are widening their case over alleged schemes to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States, including seeking to derail the election bid of a little-known congressional candidate. An indictment in New York announced on Wednesday named four new defendants in the probe, all described as agents for China’s Ministry of State Security. All are fugitives presumed to be in China. The document also formally charged Shujun Wang, a U.S. citizen and New York City resident. A message was left with Wang’s lawyer on Wednesday.