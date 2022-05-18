Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio exploring run for US House

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s considering a run for Congress after a legal battle over the state’s political maps opened up a seat in Brooklyn. The two-term Democrat who left office at the end of 2021 said Wednesday that he’s formed an exploratory committee for New York’s 10th Congressional District, which will include a large swath of Brooklyn, where he lives. New York’s 10th District is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, but the state’s political maps are being redrawn under supervision of a New York judge after a court found they were unconstitutional and gerrymandered in favor of Democrats.