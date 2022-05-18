Brazil’s top court rejects leader’s complaint against judge

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has rejected a complaint filed by President Jair Bolsonaro in which he accused a justice of abusing his authority. It’s the latest escalation in a confrontation between the far-right leader and the nation’s top court. The complaint filed on Monday targets Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversees an investigation into whether some Bolsonaro allies run a social media network to spread threats and fake news against Supreme Court justices. Supreme Court Justice Dias Toffoli denied the request on Wednesday, arguing that the facts described in the complaints don’t show even minimal evidence of a crime.