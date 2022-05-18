Alberta premier steps down after weak showing in party vote

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The premier of Canada’s oil-rich Alberta province is stepping down after only narrowly winning a leadership review from his party members. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday that the 51.4% support he received was not enough to stay on, either as head of the provincial government or as leader of the governing United Conservative Party. Kenney has said anger among the party’s members and lawmakers over decisions he made to limit personal liberties during the COVID-19 pandemic led to open criticism of his leadership and ultimately the underwhelming vote of support in the review.