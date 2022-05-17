UN envoy: Talks on now to extend Yemen’s 2-month cease-fire

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — With just two weeks left in Yemen’s two-month cease-fire, the U.N. envoy to the war-torn country says talks with the government and Houthi rebels are going on right now and he hopes the truce will be extended. But Hans Grundberg was wary of making any prediction, saying that agreement on an extension will depend on the talks that he and his office are having with the warring parties. He told reporters after a closed briefing to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that “the truce is holding in military terms” and Yemenis have seen benefits in their daily lives.