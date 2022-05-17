Printing error affects mailed ballots in Pennsylvania county

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

A ballot printing problem is causing problems for the second year in a row in a Pennsylvania primary election. Officials in Lancaster County say a commercial printer sent ballots to voters containing a code that makes them unreadable by scanning machines. Officials in the state’s sixth-largest county say part of the problem is a 2019 state law that forces the use of outside vendors to print ballots and makes it harder to catch mistakes in advance. In North Carolina, another state holding primaries on Tuesday, officials are looking into whether problems with voting machines kept anyone from casting a ballot at polling places in three counties.