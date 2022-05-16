Alex Garland confronts the horrors of past, present in ‘Men’

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Alex Garland’s new film “Men” grapples with toxic masculinity and all its forms throughout history within a folk horror construct. He cast Jessie Buckley to be at the center of the film as Harper, a woman who has just experienced a personal tragedy and retreats to the country for some peace. But the men in this particular small town, all of whom are played by Rory Kinnear, threaten her safety and serenity in big and small ways. Garland said he wanted to take big, weird swings with this film and challenge people. “Men” opens in theaters nationwide Friday.