Okinawa marks 50 years of end to US rule amid protests

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Okinawa is marking the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan after 27 years of American rule on May 15, 1972, amid protests against a continued heavy U.S. military presence and lack of support from the mainland. Today, a majority of the 50,000 U.S. troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact and 70% of military facilities are still in Okinawa, which accounts for 0.6% of Japanese land. Hundreds of protesters staged a rally Saturday demanding a speedier reduction of U.S. military forces amid growing fear that Okinawa may become a frontline of conflict amid rising China tensions.