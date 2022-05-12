Suspected jihadi attack in Togo kills 8 soldiers, injures 13

By SENA AKODA

Associated Press

LOME, Togo (AP) — Togo’s government says at least eight soldiers have been killed and 13 other security forces members wounded in an attack by extremists in northern Togo near the border with Burkina Faso. The incident was a worrying sign that jihadis who are staging increasing attacks in neighboring countries are expanding their activity into Togo. By Thursday, no group had claimed responsibility. Togo’s government blamed “terrorists” for what it called a “cowardly and barbaric attack.” It was the second such attack in Togo in the past year. An attack in November 2021 in the same locality was repelled by military and security forces and caused no casualties.