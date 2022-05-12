Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:08 AM

Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil

KION

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

In the latest sign of turmoil inside Twitter amid Elon Musk’s planned buyout of the company, a Twitter general manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years. In a series of tweets Thursday, Beykpour said CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.” Beykpour, was general manager of consumer Twitter, leading design, research, product, engineering and customer service and operations teams, according to his Twitter bio. A co-founder of the live streaming app Periscope, Beykpour joined Twitter when the social media company bought his startup in 2015.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content