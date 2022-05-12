Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

In the latest sign of turmoil inside Twitter amid Elon Musk’s planned buyout of the company, a Twitter general manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years. In a series of tweets Thursday, Beykpour said CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.” Beykpour, was general manager of consumer Twitter, leading design, research, product, engineering and customer service and operations teams, according to his Twitter bio. A co-founder of the live streaming app Periscope, Beykpour joined Twitter when the social media company bought his startup in 2015.