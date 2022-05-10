Musk says he’s ‘aligned’ with EU approach to digital rules

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk, who’s offering to buy Twitter, has given his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief. In a video tweeted late Monday by EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, Musk said the two had a “great discussion” and he agrees with the bloc’s online regulations. Breton told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he outlined to Musk how the law aims to uphold free speech while also making sure whatever is illegal “will be forbidden in the digital space,” which Musk “fully agreed with.”