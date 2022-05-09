Ex-jail official, inmate she helped escape caught in Indiana

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody have been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. Authorities say the two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it. Officials say Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself, and was taken to a hospital. The two are not related. The arrests ended a nationwide manhunt that began April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, allegedly helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case.