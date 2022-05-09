Hifter a no-show for deposition accusing him of war crimes

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Libyan military commander who lived for decades in northern Virginia has failed to show up for a deposition in a federal lawsuit in which he’s accused of war crimes. Khalifa Hifter had been scheduled to appear for seven hours Monday in a long-sought deposition where he would be asked about his role in alleged extrajudicial killing and torture of Libyan civilians in the country’s decade-long civil war. Hifter spent decades living in exile in Virginia and owns extensive property in the state. Lawyers for those suing Hifter say they’ll now ask for default judgment against him in court.