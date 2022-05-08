Skip to Content
Packed Tony nominations show return of pre-pandemic Broadway

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — After a frantic end to the Broadway season and some nervous moments as shows struggled to reach the eligibility deadline amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, nominations for the Tony Awards are finally at hand. Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and three-time nominee Joshua Henry were scheduled to announce the 26-category list Monday morning on the Tony’s YouTube channel. The season represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. It is also notable for a wave of plays by Black playwrights, reflecting the impact on Broadway of the global conversation about race following the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

