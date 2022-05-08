Costa Rica’s new leader takes over with a blast at the past

By JAVIER CORDOBA

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Rodrigo Chaves has begun a four-year term as Costa Rica’s new president, taking office with a lengthy list of reproaches for his predecessor and the country’s political class while promising great change. Chaves lashed out at the state of the nation he has been left to lead, complaining of the high cost of living, crime, drug trafficking and long lines at social security offices. In Sunday’s inaugural address, he vowed not only to “put the house in order” but to “rebuild it.” The conservative economist is a World Bank veteran who was briefly finance minister under the outgoing president.