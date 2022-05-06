‘Zero-COVID’ lockdowns cancel AP exams for students in China

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

Thousands of high school students in China are missing Advanced Placement exams that many prepared for to improve their chances of attending college in the West. The College Board, which administers the tests, said Friday that the country’s COVID-19 restrictions will make it impossible for some testing centers in Shanghai and elsewhere to administer the tests this month, and there will be no chance for makeups. The tests are given once a year. China’s “zero-COVID” approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities. Parents say the College Board should provide an online option for students, as was done in 2020 and 2021.