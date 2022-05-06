Protective order against lieutenant gov candidate tossed

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a temporary protective order against a candidate for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor after his attorneys attacked the motivation and credibility of the candidate’s wife. Teddy Daniels claimed vindication after the ruling by President Judge Janine Edwards, telling reporters outside the Wayne County Courthouse, “Justice was served.” His wife had testified that Daniels was verbally abusive and made threats. Daniels’ wife had obtained a temporary protection-from-abuse order against him last week. Daniels denied the allegations. He claims he was the target of “political terrorism” meant to damage his campaign.