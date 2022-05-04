South Africa’s president confronted by daunting challenges

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces daunting political challenges including being defied within his party over his anti-corruption drive and derided as ineffective by the opposition. Ramaphosa was forced to abandon a Workers Day speech on May 1 by angry, striking mineworkers. The chaotic incident highlighted the challenges confronting Ramaphosa’s goal to be re-elected president of the ruling party, the African National Congress, at its national conference, scheduled for December. But some political analysts say Ramaphosa, 69, may prevail thanks to his calm demeanor and serious, dogged determination.