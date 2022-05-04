Fox chews through fence, kills 25 flamingos at National Zoo

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Zookeepers at the National Zoo made a macabre discovery this week, when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing overnight and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. The birds, formally known as American or Caribbean flamingos, are instantly recognizable from their long stilted legs and distinctive pink hue. Those at the zoo have their wings clipped and could not fly away from the predator. The remaining flamingos have been moved to an indoor enclosure and the injured birds are being treated by the zoo’s veterinary staff.