Ex-cop’s murder trial to remain in Fort Worth, judge rules

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge has ruled a former Fort Worth police officer will face a murder trial next month in the city where he fatally shot a Black woman through a window of her mother’s home in 2019. Judge David Hagerman denied a motion to move the case by the lawyers for Aaron Dean, They argued his trial for the killing of Atatiana Jefferson should got to another county because of media coverage they claimed had tainted the jury pool against the 37-year-old. Dean’s trial has been delayed for years by the COVID-19 and Hagerman agreed to move it back a month to June 23.