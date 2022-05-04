At least 3 hurt, some trapped in construction site collapse

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say at least three people were injured in a partial collapse at a Boston construction site. The collapse at a closed power plant in South Boston that is being redeveloped was reported around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Boston police say there were reports of multiple people trapped. Medics said in a tweet that two people were taken to the hospital and a third person was also treated while being extricated. Police say the injuries to one person were considered life-threatening. The 15-acre site in South Boston is being redeveloped into a mixed-use property.