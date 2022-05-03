Report: Fake priest conned way into royal guards’ barracks

LONDON (AP) — The British Army has launched an investigation after an intruder posing as a priest reportedly spent the night at the barracks of troops who guard Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. The Sun newspaper and broadcaster Talk TV reported that the man was admitted to Victoria Barracks last week after claiming to be a friend of the battalion’s padre. It said he spent the evening eating and drinking with senior officers before being offered a bed for the night. Police were summoned the following morning and the man was removed. He was not arrested. The army said it “takes this breach of security extremely seriously and it will be thoroughly investigated as a matter of priority.”