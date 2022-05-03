Court won’t pause Trump’s $10K-a-day fine while he appeals

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appellate court judge has rejected former President Donald Trump’s bid to stay his $10,000-a-day contempt fine. Tuesday’s ruling keeps Trump’s meter running for now. He’s fighting a lower-court decision penalizing him last week for failing to turn over documents in a state civil investigation. Judge Tanya Kennedy, sitting in the appellate division of the state’s trial court, denied Trump’s interim application to pause the fine pending his appeal. The court’s full bench will weigh in on Trump’s motion to stay the fine later this month, Kennedy said.