NY governor faces fallout of running mate resignation

By MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is vetting candidates for a new lieutenant governor, following her previous pick’s resignation after being charged with corruption. The Democrat is considering her choices as legislative allies changed state law Monday in a way that gets former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin off the ballot in the primary election. The change allows Hochul to campaign with a new, yet-to-be named running mate. Hochul’s choice for a job that normally fades into the background is now a high-stakes decision that could make it tougher to shake off two primary challengers and weigh her down in the general election in November.