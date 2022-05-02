Fired officer charged with murder in shooting of boy, 12

By CLAUDIA LAUER

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fleeing 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors said Monday that the was on the boy was on the ground and unarmed. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced first- and third-degree murder charges against former Officer Edsaul Mendoza in the fatal shooting of Thomas “T.J.” Siderio on March 1 after police say the youth fired a shot at an unmarked police car and injured a plainclothes officer. Officials released new details including that Siderio was no longer armed and was on the ground when Mendoza shot him. There was no immediate comment from representatives for Mendoza.