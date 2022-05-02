Federal judge extends ban on new Kentucky abortion law

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge in Kentucky has extended a temporary ban on the enforcement of a new state abortion law. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings is giving the clinics more time to explain their objections to the law. Jennings extended a temporary restraining order until May 19, after the existing one expires this week. Jennings says, however, some parts of the law not in dispute would go into effect. Lawyers for the clinics, Planned Parenthood and the EMW Women’s Surgical Center, were in court Monday to ask for a preliminary injunction on the law.