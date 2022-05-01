Protesting miners stop speech by South Africa’s president

SEBABATSO MOSAMO and MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

RUSTENBURG, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa abandoned his Workers’ Day speech in the northwestern city of Rustenburg after striking mineworkers stormed the stage. The workers employed by Sibanye-Stillwater mine are demanding a wage increase of 1,000 rand ($63) per month instead of the 850 rand ($54) being offered by the mine. Ramaphosa was booed as he started his address with a call for the striking workers and other members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions to listen to what he had to say. Shortly after that Ramaphosa was forced to give up his speech altogether when angry miners stormed the stage at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.