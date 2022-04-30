Feds block Georgia’s plan to have private sector handle ACA

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has halted Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to have the private sector, not the government, engage in outreach to get state residents to sign up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Kemp had planned to bypass healthcare.gov and have residents shop for federally subsidized health insurance through private agents. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that federal regulators on Friday said Kemp’s planned changes in the marketplace could breach federal rules around insurance waivers and cause too many people to be dropped from coverage. A spokesperson for Kemp told the newspaper his office is reviewing the decision.