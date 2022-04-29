NY to move some primaries to August after court tosses maps

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge has ordered the state’s congressional and state Senate primaries to be delayed until Aug. 23 to provide enough time to replace maps that were ruled unconstitutional this week. State Judge Patrick McAllister moved the primaries back Friday from their original date of June 28. He said special master Jonathan Cervas will finish drawing new maps by May 20. In the meantime, state and local election officials will prepare to once again hold separate primaries in June and August. New York is set to hold gubernatorial and state Assembly primaries in June, unless lawmakers or Gov. Kathy Hochul decide to delay.