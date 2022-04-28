Man accused of shooting at candidate to remain in custody

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press/Report for America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man accused of shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate will remain in custody while a federal judge considers his case. A detention hearing for 22-year-old Quintez Brown was held Thursday. Western District of Kentucky Judge Benjamin Beaton says he will issue a written ruling sometime next week. A federal magistrate judge had granted Brown’s release to home incarceration, but prosecutors appealed. Prosecutors allege that Brown wanted to kill candidate Craig Greenberg to prevent him from winning the upcoming mayoral election, citing Brown’s internet search history, text messages and online posts around the time of the February shooting.