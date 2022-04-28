For many migrants, the view of Rwanda is often far from rosy

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Britain’s recent decision to send some migrants to Rwanda is questioned by several people resettled in the tiny East African country who say it is not a suitable refuge. Questions are swirling around the suitability of Rwanda as a shelter for migrants following the announcement earlier this month that Britain will send to Rwanda migrants arriving illegally in the U.K. as stowaways on trucks or small boats. Their asylum claims will be processed in Rwanda and, if successful, they will stay there. The new policy is already being challenged in Britain’s courts by a rights group that says it is unlawful.