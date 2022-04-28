Ex-Idaho lawmaker accused of raping intern takes the stand

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho state lawmaker who was charged with rape after a statehouse intern reported that he sexually assaulted her last year has taken the stand to testify in his defense. Aaron von Ehlinger testified Thursday and has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object. He maintains they had consensual sex. Von Ehlinger resigned from the state House of Representatives last year after a legislative ethics committee recommended he be banned from the Statehouse. Doe was a 19-year-old intern when she told her supervisors that von Ehlinger raped her at his Boise apartment after they had dinner at a restaurant.