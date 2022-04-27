McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told colleagues he never asked then-President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol. In a meeting Wednesday, McCarthy defended his private conversations around the siege that have jeopardized his leadership. That’s according to two Republicans in the room for the private meeting who were granted anonymity to discuss it. They said McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall midterm election, received a standing ovation. But McCarthy was challenged by two of the party’s hard-right lawmakers — Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — who said they felt particularly singled out by McCarthy’s reported criticism.