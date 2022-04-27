Katrina Lenk takes two bows on stage and screen

By BROOKE LEFFERTS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — From joking on the “Ozark” set with Jason Bateman, to getting show notes from Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk’s career has hit a sweet spot. The actor is in the enviable position of starring in the popular Netflix show and the hit Broadway musical “Company” simultaneously. Lenk plays Clare Shaw, the head of a family-owned pharmaceutical company with some shady dealings on “Ozark,” which begins airing the last seven episodes of the series April 29. Before he died in 2021, Sondheim was on hand to help update the revival — changing the main character from male to female.