Fruity near-miss for France’s Macron, targeted by tomatoes

PARIS (AP) — Newly reelected French President Emmanuel Macron has narrowly avoided being pelted by what looked like cherry tomatoes as he waded through a boisterous and packed crowd. Video of the incident northwest of Paris on Wednesday showed about six of the small fruits in a blue bag flying over the French leader’s head. Macron himself seemed oblivious of the near-miss until someone in the crowd shouted “projectile” and bodyguards raised hands over his head to cover him. Ostensibly unharmed, Macron told reporters that he visited working-class Cergy-Pontoise as part of a previous pledge to unite France after the bruising presidential campaign. He comfortably beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a runoff election on Sunday