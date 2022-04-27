Skip to Content
Bucket list reimagined: Mindful return to the Greek islands

By GIOVANNA DELL’ORTO
ASTYPALEA, Greece (AP) — Iconic white-and-blue villages, historical sites, sweeping vistas, crystalline waters – and none of the pre-pandemic jostling crowds. As travel restrictions have eased since the peak of the pandemic, the Greek islands offer their characteristic open-armed welcome. And there are new opportunities to explore them mindfully. In the southern Aegean Sea, Astypalea’s medieval castle-topped main town looms over multihued beaches. Delos is a must for the ancient art, and Tinos for the marble-decorated villages and engrossing pilgrimage. At Santorini you can hike along the sunken volcano’s rim with vineyards to one side and infinity pools to the other.

