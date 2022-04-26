UN takes step to put UN veto users under global spotlight

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has taken a first step to put the five permanent members of the Security Council under a global spotlight when they use their veto power. The issue has been highlighted by Russia’s veto that has paralyzed any action by the U.N.’s most powerful body on the Ukraine war. The resolution was adopted Tuesday by consensus by the 193-member assembly. It does not limit the veto power of the permanent members — United States, Russia, China, Britain and France. But it will require the General Assembly “to hold a debate on the situation” that sparks a veto.