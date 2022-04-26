Spain’s king unveils assets amid push for more transparency

By ASHIFA KASSAM

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government is set to pass a decree aimed at strengthening transparency in the country’s royal household, which has been hit by scandals in recent years. The decree Tuesday comes a day after King Felipe VI made public for the first time his personal wealth of 2.6 million euros ($2.8 million) in bank accounts and securities, as well as art, antiques and jewelry. In recent years Spain’s royal family has been tarnished by allegations of financial wrongdoing involving Felipe’s father, the former king Juan Carlos. The cloud of scandal saw Juan Carlos leave the country and move to the United Arab Emirates in 2020.