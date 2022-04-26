More explosions in separatist Trans-Dniester, near Ukraine

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Police in the Moldovan separatist region of Trans-Dniester say two explosions on Tuesday morning in a radio facility close to the Ukrainian border knocked two powerful antennas out of service. The incident occurred in the small town of Maiac, roughly 12 kilometers west of the border. It comes just a day after several explosions hit the Ministry of State Security in the region’s capital. Trans-Dniester, a strip of land between Moldova and Ukraine, has been under the control of separatist authorities since a 1992 war with Moldova. Russia bases about 1,500 troops there, nominally as peacekeepers. A senior Russian military official said last week that Russian forces aim to take full control of southern Ukraine, saying such a move would open the way to Trans-Dniester.