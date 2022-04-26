EXPLAINER: How is Trans-Dniester related to war in Ukraine?

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Among the sites of the former Soviet Union’s “frozen conflicts,” a long and narrow strip of land in Moldova has been the most stable for three decades. Trans-Dniester hasn’t seen fighting since the end of a separatist war in 1992. But explosions in the past two days have raised concerns that Russia’s war in Ukraine could extend there. About 1,500 Russian troops already are stationed in Trans-Dniester. Another outbreak of hostilities would pose a severe challenge to Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries. Russia hasn’t recognized Trans-Dniester as independent, but renewed fighting there could change the Kremlin’s political calculus. Russia’s security policy states it has the right to protect ethnic Russian populations throughout the world.