Cambodia drops mask mandate for outdoor public spaces

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia is lifting its mask mandate for open public places. Prime Minister Hun Sen cited a large decline in coronavirus cases and a high level of vaccinations in dropping the requirement nationwide. He says it is still mandatory to wear masks in indoor public areas, especially air-conditioned buildings and crowded places such as theaters. Individuals can decide whether they want to wear masks outdoors. Hun Sen strongly encouraged Cambodians to get booster doses. More than 93% of Cambodia’s population has received at least one vaccination and more than 88% has received two.