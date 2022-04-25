Sudan: More troops deployed to Darfur after tribal clashes

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities say they have deployed more troops to West Darfur province to help stop tribal fighting that claimed the lives of more than 175 over the past five days. The peak of the fighting between Arabs and the African Masalit tribe was Sunday in the town of Kreinik. The clashes eventually reached Genena, the provincial capital, where authorities declared a nightly curfew in the main market. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the violence. He called for the acceleration of the deployment of local joint security keeping forces in Darfur.