Sudan group says renewed tribal clashes kill 168 in Darfur

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese aid group says tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in the war-ravaged Darfur region have killed 168 people. It was the latest bout of intercommunal violence in the country since a military coup last year. Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, says fighting in the Kreinik area of West Darfur province also wounded 98 others. He says the clashes first erupted Thursday with the killing of two people by an unknown assailant in Kreinik.