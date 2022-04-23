Beijing on alert after COVID-19 cases discovered in school

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials say was an initial round of testing. City officials suspended classes in the school for a week following the positive test results on Friday. The Chinese capital also reported four other confirmed cases that were counted separately. Mainland China reported 24,326 new infections on Saturday, with the vast majority of them asymptomatic cases in Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict “zero-COVID” policy has drawn global attention. China has doubled down on the approach even in face of the highly transmissible omicron variant.