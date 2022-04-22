Myanmar’s ruling military offers minorities new peace talks

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The leader of Myanmar’s military-installed government has offered to participate personally in proposed peace talks with ethnic minority groups that have long sought greater autonomy through armed struggle. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said in a state television broadcast that he wants to meet the ethnic group leaders to negotiate an end to armed conflict across the country this year. Spokespeople for two major ethnic minorities, the Kachin and the Karen, indicated no immediate interest in the offer. Min Aung Hlaing’s overture is the latest in a series his administration has made to such groups since the military seized power last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.