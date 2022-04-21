Haiti grounds private flights amid probe into deadly crash

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti’s National Civil Aviation Office is banning all private aircraft from flying while it investigates the crash of a small plane tht killed at least five people and injured several others. Authorities did not say when private flights could resume, adding that the measure is part of a review of private operators. Thursday’s announcement was made a day after a Cessna 207 crashed into a truck transporting sodas in the crowded capital of Port-au-Prince. A police official told The Associated Press that five people died upon impact, including the truck driver. The Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported that the pilot died after being taken to a hospital.