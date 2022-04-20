Relentless attacks pound last defenders holed up in Mariupol

By ADAM SCHRECK

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — New Russian attacks are pounding the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol. As Russian forces tightened the noose around defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant, a Ukrainian fighter apparently inside issued a video plea for help. He said the fighters may have only a few days or hours left. Another attempt to evacuate civilians from the devastated port city failed on Wednesday because of the fighting. Separately, the governor of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region says Russian forces now control 80 percent of it. It is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.