Feds: ‘Intruder’ shot at Peruvian ambassador’s residence

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secret Service officers have shot an intruder at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. The shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington. The Secret Service said the person was shot by uniformed Secret Service officers at the home “following a confrontation.” Officials provided no additional details of the circumstances of the shooting, and the extent of the person’s injuries wasn’t known. The agency has jurisdiction at embassies and diplomatic residences.