Feds find ‘severe, systemic’ problems in Mississippi prison

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has released the findings of its two-year investigation of a Mississippi prison. The department says Wednesday that the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman violated inmates’ constitutional rights. Its report says the prison failed to protect inmates from violence, failed to meet their mental health needs, failed to take adequate steps for suicide prevention and relied too much on prolonged solitary confinement. The investigation started after an outburst of violence in late 2019 and early 2020. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke is head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division. The state and the Justice Department will work on resolving the problems.