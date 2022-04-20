Face of Sweden’s virus strategy doesn’t get WHO job

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s former chief epidemiologist who was considered the architect of Swedish pandemic approach, which avoided lockdowns but saw the Scandinavian country earn one of the world’s highest per capita COVID-19 death rates, isn’t going to work for the World Health Organization after all. Sweden’s Public Health Agency said Wednesday that the WHO informed “that an agreement has unfortunately not been reached for the intended assignment” and Anders Tegnell will hold a position within the Swedish agency in charge of “international commitments.” Swedish authorities advised residents to practice social distancing, but schools, bars and restaurants remained open.